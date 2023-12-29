Warrant against AAP MP Sanjay in PM degree case

PTI

Ahmedabad, December 28

A metropolitan court here on Thursday issued a production warrant against jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a defamation case over his remarks regarding PM Narendra Modi’s educational degree.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SJ Panchal issued the production warrant against Sanjay after his lawyer informed the court that he had not received any instruction from his client because the Aam Aadmi Party leader was behind bars in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Sanjay was arrested on October 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam in Delhi. Through the production warrant, the magistrate directed the local police to take custody of Sanjay from Tihar jail and produce him before the court at 11 am on January 11 when the court will take up further hearing in the case.

