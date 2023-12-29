Warrant against AAP MP Sanjay in PM degree case

Ahmedabad, December 28
A metropolitan court here on Thursday issued a production warrant against jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a defamation case over his remarks regarding PM Narendra Modi’s educational degree.
The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SJ Panchal issued the production warrant against Sanjay after his lawyer informed the court that he had not received any instruction from his client because the Aam Aadmi Party leader was behind bars in Delhi’s Tihar jail.
Sanjay was arrested on October 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam in Delhi. Through the production warrant, the magistrate directed the local police to take custody of Sanjay from Tihar jail and produce him before the court at 11 am on January 11 when the court will take up further hearing in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men
MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team
Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM
Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine
Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction
Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively
Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena
Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...