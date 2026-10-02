'Was reciting Hanuman Chalisa, had seconds to act', Capt Smit tells PM Modi over video call

In the first appearance after saving over 170 lives with quick thinking aboard FlyDubai's Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday, Captain Smit Machchhar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video call that he was constantly reciting the Hanuman Chalisa for courage.

"I have been a pilot for 11 years. After I was attacked and fell down, I knew exactly what was going on and also that I had only a few seconds to act. I was constantly reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, gathered the energy to open the cockpit door and other passengers rushed in," Smit told Prime Minister Modi who made a phone call to him on Friday.

Advertisement

Captain Smit shifted to Abu Dhabi

After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Captain Smit was shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. The call was made at this facility and the PMO released its video footage.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi's first response to Smit was that he had saved lives with his courage, bravery and presence of mind and had shown the world that Indians "do not take lives, Indians save lives."

PM Modi also spoke to Smit in Gujarati and earlier told him how revered shrines, including Somnath and Kashi Vishwanath, besides many others, were holding prayers for his speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Smit, while recalling the moments which could have proved tragic and fatal for the passengers of the flight, said all he could think after being stabbed by his co-pilot was "what best to do to save lives."

Smit also told the Prime Minister that he recited the Hanuman Chalisa daily and although he resides outside India, he still lived Indian values and culture.

Meanwhile, the PM told Smit that he has spoken to his parents.

"I was overwhelmed to see Geeta Ben (Smit's mother) speak with such composure. I had not thought she could hold her nerve on such an occasion but she did. Salute her for imbibing you with religious values and for making you live the real lessons of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita," PM told Smit.

'The whole world wants to speak to you'

The Prime Minister, while lauding the Captain who was nearly fatally stabbed by his Omani co-pilot on the flight, told Smit, "the whole world wants to speak to you and India is waiting to welcome you."

Smit's first remarks to the PM were, "I had never thought I would ever get to speak to you. You are my ideal."

The Government of India is continuing to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073. The MEA said, "After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Captain Smit has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery."

India's Ambassador in UAE also met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and enquired about his well-being. Earlier, the Ambassador met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain’s health and well-being.

"Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We, once again, salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," said the MEA.

As exclusively reported by The Tribune on Friday, the Government is considering Captain Smit for India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra.