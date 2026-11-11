'Was he lying then, or has his performance fallen short?': Pawan Khera questions Amit Shah over Kulgam attack

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the terrorist attack in Mir Bazar, Kulgam, in which two CRPF personnel were injured, alleging that the abrogation of Article 370 had failed to achieve its stated objective of ending terrorism.

In a post on X, Khera described the attack as deeply disturbing, expressed concern over the safety of the injured personnel and wished them a speedy recovery.

He also questioned the Home Minister over the continued threat of terrorism in the country.

Khera said, "The news of the terrorist attack in Mir Bazar, Kulgam, in which two CRPF personnel were injured, is deeply disturbing. We pray for their speedy recovery and hope that the menace of terrorism and violence leaves our country for good. But there is an important question: what does the Home Minister have to say? In 2019, he claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 would put a decisive end to terrorism - the Prime Minister endorsed him."

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Recalling the Centre's claims in 2019 that the abrogation of Article 370 would decisively end terrorism, Khera said the attack on a CRPF party in an open market in Kulgam raised questions about the outcome of the decision.

He also questioned the assurances made by Shah at the time and criticised his performance as Home Minister.

"Seven years on, when a CRPF party comes under terrorist attack in an open market in Kulgam, it is clear that the changes made on 5th August 2019 have failed to achieve their stated goal. In this regard, what does the Home Minister have to say about the tall promises he made in 2019? Was he lying then, or has his performance fallen woefully short since? Either way, he is not fit to be the Home Minister of India," Khera added.

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Khera's remarks came after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

"There has been firing on CRPF naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.