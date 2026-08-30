'Was it Rahul’s speech or of Bhagwat’s': Sibal hits out at RSS chief on 'diversity' remarks in US

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on diversity in the US, saying he was left wondering whether it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or the Sangh chief speaking, and accused Bhagwat of taking a different stand when abroad.

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Sibal, who is a senior advocate and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, hit out at Bhagwat, saying “you accept diversity abroad; you do not tolerate diversity at home”.

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“That’s the reality of Hindutva. It is unfortunate, that has been the struggle since 2014 till now in this country—that you’re not allowing people to live and let live. I mean, Jantar Mantar, what did this government do, and did you raise your voice? No, you never said a word against this government,” Sibal said at a press conference here.

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Sibal’s attack at Bhagwat came after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said that unity in diversity is in Bharat’s DNA, underscoring that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Infosys Theatre in the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.

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Speaking at the Universal Oneness Celebration organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum, Bhagwat said unity and diversity were both part of India’s DNA.

“Diversity has to be celebrated, respected, accepted, and at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness,” the RSS chief said in the nearly hour-long address.

Speaking on Bhagwat’s remarks, Sibal said, “I was wondering whether it was Rahul Gandhi’s speech or Bhagwat ji’s speech. Because when he talked about how ‘Bharat feels for each other,’ what was he talking about? This is exactly what Rahul Gandhi says all the time.”

“Bharat feels for each other when you are in New York, but it doesn’t feel for each other when you are in Delhi. When lynching takes place, do you feel for those who are lynched? Have you ever said anything about those who are lynched? Have you ever criticized or asked why this is happening in my country,” Sibal said, slamming Bhagwat.

How is it that he says Bharat feels for each other, when he is abroad, and then supports a government which doesn’t feel for the people, Sibal said.

Referring to Bhagwat’s statement that diversity is to be celebrated, Sibal asked if he celebrates diversity in this country.

“In fact, when the Ram temple was inaugurated and Ram Pran Pratishtha was done, what did you say? What have you said that you felt proud of... We’re all proud of being Hindus; we are all proud of being devotees of Ram. But you never said, ‘Look, what had happened prior to the building of this temple should not have happened’,” Sibal said.

“When you say diversity is to be celebrated, diversity is to be accepted, diversity is to be respected, and diversity is to be protected—these are the four expressions that you use: celebration, respect, acceptance, and protection. Have you ever raised your voice when diversity is not protected in India? Have you ever raised your voice? No, never,” he said.

Sibal accused Bhagwat of supporting politics which is anti-diversity.

“You support politics that does not accept diversity, does not respect diversity, does not celebrate diversity, and does not protect diversity. And yet you say these words in New York because you are speaking to a different audience,” Sibal said.

Referring to Bhagwat’s remarks in the past that every person born in this country is a Hindu, Sibal accused him of double-speak when abroad.

Earlier, in a post on X, Sibal had said, “Bhagwat in New York: ‘Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected’. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don’t matter, actions must speak!”