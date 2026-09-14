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Home / India / Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled turns back to thank Indian chauffeur in viral video

Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled turns back to thank Indian chauffeur in viral video

Sheikh Khaled was in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with PM Modi; his brief gesture at the airport wins praise on social media

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets the Indian chauffeur who drove him to the airport before his departure from New Delhi. Image credit: Video grab/ANI
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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, is making headlines for a small but notable gesture at the end of his visit.

As he was leaving for the airport, Sheikh Khaled turned back to greet and shake hands with the Indian chauffeur who had driven him there.

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In the video circulating on social media, Sheikh Khaled is seen getting out of his car at the airport and greeting dignitaries as he prepares to leave. But just as he is about to depart, he appears to realise that he has not acknowledged his chauffeur.

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He then turns around, walks back to the car, shakes hands with the chauffeur and speaks to him briefly before leaving.

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The gesture drew praise from social media users. One user on X wrote, “Classy guy. Went around the car to thank the driver.”

Another called it a “class act”, while a third described Sheikh Khaled as a “gentleman” and “absolute class”.

Another user praised the gesture as a reflection of “humility, respect and humanity”, noting that the Crown Prince personally went to greet the driver.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13 under the theme “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. The summit brought 13 world leaders and 17 delegations to New Delhi.

Sheikh Khaled was in New Delhi representing UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks covered energy supplies, trade, artificial intelligence, financial cooperation, education and tourism.

The discussions also addressed regional security concerns amid the West Asia crisis, the safety of Indian seafarers and the UAE’s participation in the BRICS framework.

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