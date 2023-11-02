Watch: Mahua Moitra, with 3 handbags, appears before parliamentary ethics panel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament's Ethics Committee on Thursday in connection with the alleged cash-for-questions charges.

#WATCH | TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives at the Parliament in Delhi.



She is appearing before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/Hl4ZqG3eEl — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Moitra was seen walking with three handbags.

Moitra, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, was summoned by the Ethics Committee to appear before it on October 31.

The committee later summoned her for questioning on November 2 after the Trinamool leader wrote to the committee that she could not appear on October 31 citing prior engagements.

Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra. With IANS inputs

#Congress