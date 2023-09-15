Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently on an official tour to Spain and the UAE to seek investment for her state.

During the tour, Banerjee took to her social media to share a video of her jogging in a sari and a pair of slippers, while accompanied by her entourage, in Madrid.

Taking to Instagram, Banerjee captioned the video as, “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamata Banerjee (@mamataofficial)

All India Trinamool Congress also shared another video of her jogging, on their official X handle.

Embracing the serene morning in Madrid!



Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial rejuvenates us all with her energy and high spirits as she goes jogging.



Sharing a few glimpses 👇 pic.twitter.com/cGgx6RrZaE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 14, 2023

Not only this, the CM also had some musical fun in Spain.

On Instagram, she shared another video in which she is seen playing the tune of ‘We shall overcome’ on an accordion.

Sharing the video, Banerjee captioned it, “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamata Banerjee (@mamataofficial)

In the video, she plays the instrument with one hand while another man holds it. She ends it by saying, “Thank you”.

On the other hand, the TMC shared another video of her on X, in which she is seen playing the notes of ‘Phule phule dhole dhole’ on a piano.

It was a delight to witness Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial playing the melodious notes of 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' on a Piano in Spain.



Truly mesmerizing!



Few glimpses 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pg9QwRMOvH — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 15, 2023

#Mamata Banerjee #Social Media #Spain #West Bengal