Water crisis in Delhi sponsored by BJP, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi has been "deliberately created" by the BJP to keep the people of the national capital thirsty.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national capital.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

"We believe 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota' and there is no bigger sin than stopping water," said Singh.

"For the last several days, there has been a water crisis in Delhi sponsored by the BJP and when I am saying that it is a water crisis sponsored by the BJP, I want to tell you that the BJP people want that the people of Delhi do not get water and for this, they are trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods they can," he alleged.

The AAP leader said Delhi gets water from Haryana and when the BJP-ruled state does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage.

"The production of water is decreasing in Delhi because we are not getting sufficient water from Haryana and this has resulted in a water crisis in Delhi," he added.

Singh said that despite repeated pleas with the Haryana government to give Delhi its rightful share, it is not getting its due.

"We are not asking for water meant for the people of Haryana, we are asking for Delhi's share, you do not want to give that too. Second, when we complain to the L-G (Delhi), instead of resolving the complaints, the L-G keeps issuing political statements," he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Rajya Sabha