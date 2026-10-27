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Home / India / WB film institute defends students’ rustication

WB film institute defends students’ rustication

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:43 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Naseeruddin Shah
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A day after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah extended support to students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) staging an indefinite sit-in over campus violence, the institute on Monday defended its decision to rusticate six students for a year.

It clarified that the action was taken over allegations of misconduct, including vandalism and physical assault, and not for participating in protests. In an Instagram video, the 76-year-old actor had alleged that SRFTI students were the latest targets of the BJP’s vendetta following its “manipulative victory” in the WB Assembly elections earlier this year.

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Without naming Shah, the government-run SRFTI in Kolkata said the disciplinary proceedings were initiated over specific incidents and that linking them to the students’ right to protest misrepresented the circumstances.

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