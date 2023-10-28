WB minister held in ration scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who fainted during a court hearing, was on Friday remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in an alleged ration distribution scam case.

Earlier, the ED questioned him over 20 hours in connection with ration scam. “I am the victim of a grave conspiracy,” Mallick said.

He was later hospitalised after being diagnosed with high blood sugar and renal issues. Mallick, 66, is currently stable, and has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation, the hospital said in a bulletin. — TNS

