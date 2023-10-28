WB minister held in ration scam

New Delhi, October 27
West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who fainted during a court hearing, was on Friday remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in an alleged ration distribution scam case.
Earlier, the ED questioned him over 20 hours in connection with ration scam. “I am the victim of a grave conspiracy,” Mallick said.
He was later hospitalised after being diagnosed with high blood sugar and renal issues. Mallick, 66, is currently stable, and has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation, the hospital said in a bulletin. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25