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Home / India / 'We are Pakistani hackers': Keralam GAD website hacked, suspected Pakistani group claims responsibility

'We are Pakistani hackers': Keralam GAD website hacked, suspected Pakistani group claims responsibility

A cyber team is examining whether a data breach has occurred, and the website will be restored once it is secure

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 04:34 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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After the website was found to have been hacked, the hosting provider suspended the account. Pic: iStock
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The official website of the General Administration Department of the Keralam government was hacked by a suspected Pakistani group on Sunday, officials said.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) officials, the website was hacked in the morning, and a Pakistani flag was posted on it.

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A message claiming that the website was hacked by "Team Blackleets", along with a slogan hailing Pakistan, was also posted on the website.

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"We are Pakistani hackers. Every day, many websites have been hacked; today is your day," the message said.

After the website was found to have been hacked, the hosting provider suspended the account, officials said.

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A cyber team is examining whether a data breach has occurred, and the website will be restored once it is secure, officials said.

The department will also report the matter to the Cyber Police for investigation and a complaint will be filed soon, they said.

The Kerala State IT Mission operates key Keralam government websites and e-governance programmes.

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