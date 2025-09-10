DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / “We are proud of our Constitution”: CJI on turmoil in Nepal, Bangladesh

“We are proud of our Constitution”: CJI on turmoil in Nepal, Bangladesh

"See what is happening in our neighbouring states," the CJI remarked
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:44 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. File Photo
Advertisement

Violent unrest in neighbouring Nepal and the constitutional breakdown in Bangladesh last year found mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, hearing the presidential reference on whether the court could impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with Bills passed by assemblies, made the remarks during the day-long hearing.

"We are proud of our Constitution. See what is happening in our neighbouring states. Nepal, we saw…" the CJI remarked.

Advertisement

"Yes, Bangladesh also…," Justice Vikram Nath said, while referring to similar protests that plagued Bangladesh last year.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday, shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 persons in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts