Home / India / 'We are stable', says Fadnavis in presence of Shinde, Pawar a day after meeting Uddhav

‘We are stable’, says Fadnavis in presence of Shinde, Pawar a day after meeting Uddhav

Expresses dismay over light-hearted communication making headlines
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. PTI file
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday sought to make light of his meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) head and political rival Uddhav Thackeray a day ago and noted that his government was stable with support from deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Asked about his "offer" to Thackeray, a former BJP ally, to come over to treasury benches, Fadnavis, talking to reporters after the end of the monsoon session of the state legislature, expressed dismay over light-hearted communication making headlines.

"We are stable," the CM asserted while pointing to deputies Shinde and Pawar, both sitting next to him at the press conference.

Shinde heads the Shiv Sena, while Pawar is president of the NCP, and both parties are constituents of the BJP-led ruling coalition Mahayuti.

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Fadnavis, the move coming a day after the latter's "come here" offer to his former ally set off political speculation in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) president met Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, the former CM's son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

Queried by reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Aaditya said the meeting was to discuss Marathi language-related issues.

On Wednesday, speaking at the farewell function of leader of opposition in the council Ambadas Danve, the CM, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, told Uddhav that the BJP was not likely to join him in the opposition, but he can come over to the ruling side.

"Uddhav ji, there is no scope (for a change in government) till 2029 (when next assembly polls are due). We do not have the scope to come to the other (opposition's) side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about. We can think about it differently," Fadnavis had said.

The undivided Shiv Sena parted ways with the long-time ally BJP after the 2019 assembly elections over a dispute on sharing the CM's post.

