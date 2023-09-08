We consider name-change requests as they come: UN

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

The United Nations (UN) considers requests from countries to change their names as and when the world body receives them, said a UN official in New York.

Bharat-india row A row erupted in India on Tuesday after invitations for a G20 dinner were sent out by President Murmu, describing her position as ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’

The Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name

“Well, in the case of Turkiye, we responded to a formal request delivered to us by the government. Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come,” said a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Farhan Haq, the spokesperson, was asked the question about UN approval for a new name for India following a political row after President Droupadi Murmu sent a G20 dinner invite referring to her as ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the ‘President of India’.

PM Modi has already asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid the political row around the Bharat issue, noting it has been the country’s ancient name. Laying down dos and don’ts for the Cabinet ministers, he asked them to remain in the national capital and help out dignitaries, if asked.

#Bharat