We could not use lathis on the young crowd: DK Shivakumar on stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium
Says the crowd was uncontrollable, and police found it difficult to control it
Fans gather at the Vidhana Soudha for the grand felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Reacting to the stampede incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said it was a young vibrant crowd, and they could not use lathis.
On the number of deaths, he said, “No information on the deaths in the RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details.”
Shivakumar said, “The crowd was uncontrollable, police were finding it difficult, so we had to stop the procession.”
