Reacting to the stampede incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said it was a young vibrant crowd, and they could not use lathis.

On the number of deaths, he said, “No information on the deaths in the RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details.”

Shivakumar said, “The crowd was uncontrollable, police were finding it difficult, so we had to stop the procession.”