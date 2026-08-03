DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'We have not lost hope': Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to challenge Brij Bhushan acquittal

'We have not lost hope': Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to challenge Brij Bhushan acquittal

Case triggered one of biggest protests in Indian sport in 2023, with some of the top wrestlers demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (left) and Vinesh Phogat. File Photo
Advertisement

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat on Monday said the legal battle against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was "far from over" and announced that the women wrestlers would challenge a Delhi court's order acquitting him in the sexual harassment case.

Advertisement

In a joint statement posted on X hours after the verdict, the two wrestlers said they were “deeply saddened” by the court's decision but remained determined to pursue the matter in a higher court.

Advertisement

Punia and Phogat said the wrestlers had faced immense pressure while taking on a politically-powerful figure but had refused to give up.

Advertisement

“We had to gather immense courage to take to the streets and demand the registration of an FIR against a powerful leader of the ruling party,” they said, alleging that Singh used his political influence to intimidate women and force them to withdraw their complaints.

The wrestlers further alleged that the former WFI chief had enjoyed the support of the establishment throughout the proceedings.

Advertisement

“From the very beginning, the entire system, the government and the establishment have been working to protect Brij Bhushan,” the statement alleged.

Punia and Phogat said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to challenge the judgment before a higher court and that an appeal would be filed at the earliest.

“We have not lost hope and the wrestlers will continue their fight,” the statement said.

The case triggered one of the biggest protests in Indian sport in 2023, with some of the top wrestlers, including Punia, Phogat and Sakshi Malik, demanding action against Singh. The protests became a matter of national controversy over the safety of women athletes and accountability within sports bodies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts