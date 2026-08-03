'We have not lost hope': Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to challenge Brij Bhushan acquittal

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat on Monday said the legal battle against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was "far from over" and announced that the women wrestlers would challenge a Delhi court's order acquitting him in the sexual harassment case.

Advertisement

In a joint statement posted on X hours after the verdict, the two wrestlers said they were “deeply saddened” by the court's decision but remained determined to pursue the matter in a higher court.

Advertisement

Punia and Phogat said the wrestlers had faced immense pressure while taking on a politically-powerful figure but had refused to give up.

Advertisement

“We had to gather immense courage to take to the streets and demand the registration of an FIR against a powerful leader of the ruling party,” they said, alleging that Singh used his political influence to intimidate women and force them to withdraw their complaints.

The wrestlers further alleged that the former WFI chief had enjoyed the support of the establishment throughout the proceedings.

Advertisement

“From the very beginning, the entire system, the government and the establishment have been working to protect Brij Bhushan,” the statement alleged.

Punia and Phogat said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to challenge the judgment before a higher court and that an appeal would be filed at the earliest.

“We have not lost hope and the wrestlers will continue their fight,” the statement said.

The case triggered one of the biggest protests in Indian sport in 2023, with some of the top wrestlers, including Punia, Phogat and Sakshi Malik, demanding action against Singh. The protests became a matter of national controversy over the safety of women athletes and accountability within sports bodies.