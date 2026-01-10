DT
Home / India / We have to avenge our history, create strong India in every aspect: Ajit Doval

We have to avenge our history, create strong India in every aspect: Ajit Doval

NSA invokes the struggles of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh while stressing all-round national strength

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said India has to strengthen its security not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to “avenge” a painful history of attacks and subjugation.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here, Doval invoked the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh to drive home his point.

“You are lucky that you were born in an independent India. I was born in a colonised India. Our ancestors fought for independence, they went through so many trials and tribulations,” the 81-year-old former Intelligence Bureau director told the gathering of 3,000 young delegates from across the country.

“People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence,” he said.

“Revenge is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect,” he said.

Calling those present at the event leaders of the future, Doval quoted Napoleon to stress the need for strong leadership, which he said has been demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Napoleon once said, ‘I am not afraid of 1,000 lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of 1,000 sheep led by a lion’. That’s how important leadership is,” the NSA said.

“We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson. Did we learn that lesson?” he asked.

“It is important that we remember that lesson because if the youth forget it, then it would be tragic for the country,” he said.

