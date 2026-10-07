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Home / India / ‘We will do it’: PM Modi’s clarion call as he completes 25 years in public office

‘We will do it’: PM Modi’s clarion call as he completes 25 years in public office

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering upon his arrival to address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, in New Delhi. The event marks 25 years of PM Modi in public office as head of government, tracing back to October 7, 2001, when he first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PTI
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Amid a major Opposition-led campaign over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s voter-roll revision exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, declaring that “no amount of distraction” would deter him or the 140 crore Indians from achieving the target.

Addressing a public event in Delhi to mark 25 years in public office — first as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister — Modi gave a clarion call to citizens: “We will do it.”

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“Viksit Bharat by 2047, self-reliant Bharat, India in space, India as the Olympics host. We will do it. Set big goals and achieve them,” Modi said, as the gathering repeated the slogan after him.

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‘I still consider myself a student’

Recalling his journey and struggles in public life, Modi said he continued to regard himself as a “student”, learning from every experience.

“I learn every day from every event, happy and sad. Those who support me teach me the value of humility. Those who oppose me teach me how to rise again after the fall,” he said.

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His remarks came amid Opposition demands for his resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission.

The Prime Minister said his 25-year milestone in public office should not be judged by where he stood today but by where India stands today.

“Today we are taken seriously on the world stage. When I assumed charge as PM in 2014, the world had dismissed the Indian economy as a gone case. Our economy would get unsettled at small tremors. Today, even in the midst of massive global economic headwinds, the Indian economy stays resilient. The world is asking how?” Modi said.

‘India will achieve its rightful place’

Recalling India's population at the time of Independence, Modi said that when the country drove the British out, it had a population of around 40 crore.

“Today we are 140 crore,” he said, asserting that no distraction or hurdle would stop him or the people of India from working to restore the country’s “pristine glory”.

“India will achieve its rightful place in the world. We will do it,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as Opposition parties continued their campaign against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, making the issue a major political flashpoint in the national capital.

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