'We will together fulfill resolve for social justice': Rahul Gandhi sends message of unity on Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and reaffirmed both parties’ commitment to social justice.

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He expressed confidence that the two parties would together fulfil the resolve for social justice through the participation of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) alliance.

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In a post on X, Congress leader wrote, “Warmest birthday greetings to @yadavakhilesh ji.”

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जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई @yadavakhilesh जी। PDA की हिस्सेदारी से सामाजिक न्याय का संकल्प हम मिल कर पूरा करेंगे। अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाल जीवन के लिए शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2026

“With the participation of PDA, we will together fulfill the resolve for social justice. Best wishes for good health and a happy life,” the post read.

The affirmation of unity comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in early 2027. The Assembly’s term is set to expire in May. The Congress is expected to fight the assembly elections with the Samajwadi Party, with the core principles of uplifting the PDA groups.

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Akhilesh Yadav was born on July 1, 1973, in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, to Mulayam Singh Yadav and Malti Devi. He studied at Dholpur Military School, Rajasthan, earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Environmental Engineering from the University of Mysore, and completed a master’s degree in the same field from the University of Sydney, Australia.

Several other political leaders also extended birthday greetings to Yadav, wishing him good health and a long life.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while extending his wishes, prayed for Akhilesh Yadav’s bright future and good health.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Samajwadi Party. I wish you a bright future, excellent health, and a long life. Together, we will continue to advance towards social justice, inclusive development, and strengthening democracy and the Constitution.” Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took to social media to congratulate Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday, extending wishes to him and his family for a long and healthy life.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the leader of the Samajwadi Party, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and current SP MP, Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, on his birthday today, along with best wishes to him and his family members, for a good life and long life,” She wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings, praying to Lord Shri Ram for Akhilesh Yadav’s good health and longevity.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life,” he wrote on X.