Hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan quit, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed the move but warned the protest is "not over," pressing for compensation and police accountability.

Advertisement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday drew a swift reaction from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who called the development a step forward but insisted the weeks-long Jantar Mantar protest would continue until two more demands are met.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: On the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke says, "There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra… pic.twitter.com/K8xiZ0NInO — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Advertisement

Pradhan announced his resignation earlier in the day, telling reporters he had sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes after weeks of youth-led protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged CBSE on-screen marking irregularities.

Reacting to the news, Dipke said the resignation should not be mistaken for the end of the movement.

Advertisement

"There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this," Dipke said.

CJP's two remaining demands

Dipke laid out CJP's outstanding demands, starting with compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after the exam-related turmoil.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families," he said.

He also demanded action against police personnel involved in the crackdown on protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament.

"And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that," Dipke said.

Closing his remarks with the movement's now-familiar warning to the government, Dipke added: "Remember, do not mess with cockroaches..."

Background

The CJP-led agitation began in June 2026 after the government scrapped the NEET-UG 2026 exam following evidence of a widespread paper leak. The protest, centred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, grew into one of the largest youth-led demonstrations in recent years, drawing support from activist Sonam Wangchuk and opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. At least a dozen NEET aspirants died by suicide in the aftermath of the exam scandal, a toll that became a central focus of the protest. Tensions escalated further after police action against demonstrators marching toward Parliament on July 20, which the movement has cited as a key grievance.

with inputs from ANI