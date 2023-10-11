Wedding rush on Nov 23: EC changes Rajasthan polling date to November 25

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 citing “large-scale” weddings and social engagements.

In a statement, the EC said the decision was taken following representations made by various parties and social organisations for a change of the date of poll “considering large-scale wedding/social engagements on that day (November 23) which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters’ participation during poll”.

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday),” it added.

The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

The poll panel announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.

#Rajasthan