New Delhi, October 11
The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 citing “large-scale” weddings and social engagements.
In a statement, the EC said the decision was taken following representations made by various parties and social organisations for a change of the date of poll “considering large-scale wedding/social engagements on that day (November 23) which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters’ participation during poll”.
“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday),” it added.
The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.
The poll panel announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian embassy launches emergency helpline, assures help to all stranded Indian nationals in Israel
In a recorded message, India’s Ambassador says ‘embassy work...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel
The Israel-Hamas War has so far claimed at least 2,200 lives...
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan
Latif and his brother, identified as Haris Hashim, were gunn...
Wedding rush on Nov 23: EC changes Rajasthan polling date to November 25
Election Commission changes poll date citing ‘large-scale’ w...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...