We’re lucky, India is a trusted friend: Sheikh Hasina

Sandeep Dixit

New Delhi, January 8

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday termed India a “trusted friend” of Bangladesh. “We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. They supported us during our Liberation War in 1971 and also in 1975, when we lost our whole family and only we two (Hasina and her younger sister Rehana) survived... They gave us shelter. So, we have our best wishes to the people of India,” she said.

Cementing ties We are committed to further strengthening our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh. Narendra Modi, PM

In August 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife and their three sons were assassinated in their home by military officers. His daughters Hasina and Rehana survived the purge as they were abroad. “We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems but we resolved it bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India,” she said while responding to a question.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League swept to a comfortable three-fourth majority in Parliament on the back of an election boycott by the main opposition alliance which contributed to a low 41% polling.

The Awami League won 222 out of 298 seats where polling took place followed by independent candidates as the next biggest bloc with 62 seats. India, China and Russia which have backed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally calling her up to congratulate her on her victory for a fourth consecutive term.

