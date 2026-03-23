West Asia crisis: Jaishankar steps up outreach, engages 6 GCC envoys, Sri Lanka and Germany

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday intensified India’s diplomatic outreach on the escalating West Asia conflict, holding a series of engagements with counterparts and key stakeholders to assess the situation and safeguard Indian interests.

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Jaishankar held a conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, during which the two leaders discussed the wider repercussions of the conflict in the region.

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Reaffirming India’s strategic priorities, Jaishankar underlined New Delhi’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy and the broader maritime vision under “MAHASAGAR”.

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In a parallel outreach, the minister met six ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the national capital, where discussions centred on the evolving situation in West Asia. He expressed appreciation for the continued support extended by these nations to the Indian diaspora in the region, particularly amid heightened security concerns.

The GCC, comprising key regional players such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, hosts a large Indian expatriate population and remains critical to India’s energy and economic interests.

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Jaishankar also spoke to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, with both sides exchanging views on the conflict and agreeing to remain in close touch as the situation evolves.

The flurry of diplomatic engagements comes as India closely monitors the fast-changing security landscape in West Asia, with a focus on ensuring the safety of its nationals, maintaining energy security and coordinating with international partners to mitigate broader regional instability.