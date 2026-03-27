West Asia crisis: PM Modi chairs meeting with Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the West Asia crisis and its short, medium- and long-term impact on the domestic economy.

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Chief Ministers of all states barring the election going ones are in attendance.

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The Cabinet Secretary will separately meet Chief Secretaries of states that are going to elections.

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Chief Ministers of Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam and LG of Puducherry are not attending.

The meeting comes on a day when Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said a lockdown was due. The government has dismissed these fears and said crude and LPG supplies are adequate.

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The PM is expected to urge state governments to work in coordination with the Centre on ensuring adequate supplies of essential goods—crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers, cracking down on misinformation and on hoarders and black marketers and preventing rumours.

The states are fully empowered to register cases under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 against anyone who adversely impacts or seeks to impact the flow of essential goods and services.