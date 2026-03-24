West Asia crisis: PM Modi flags 'serious side effects', says 7 empowered groups formed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged “serious side effects” of the ongoing West Asia crisis, saying seven empowered groups had been formed to deal with the upheaval.

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The groups—structured along the lines as the empowered groups during Covid 19—will mount a comprehensive national response to the war by looking at demand and supply side issues, price fluctuations, trade, exports and other things.

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Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the PM said that “serious side effects of the war were inevitable” and assured citizens of adequate crude storage. He added that the country had enough crude supplies and was in a position to constantly deliver crude oil.

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He cited the crisis to stress that self-reliance would be the sole option going forward.

The Prime Minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the only way forward to establish peace in West Asia, and said India was in touch with Iran, US, Israel to stress peace.

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The PM added that he had two rounds of talks with the Gulf leaders to ensure the safety of one crore Indians in the affected regions.

PM Modi said that past policies of self-reliance and reforms were holding India in good stead at present. He cited enhanced refining capacities of India and maintenance of 53 lakh metric tons of strategic petroleum reserve as examples.

While promising to shield farmers from the effects of the war, PM said enough fertiliser supply was available for kharif sowing, and more was being procured.

He also emphasised that, in future, self-reliance would be the only alternative available in a world full of uncertainties. The PM noted that India was currently focusing on shipbuilding and ship-breaking under a Rs 700 crore campaign to change the current status— where 90 % Indian trade happens in foreign ships and vessels.

PM Modi also highlighted India's growing self-reliance in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) — reversing years of high import dependence.

The PM spoke of the resilience of the Indian economy, saying that states and the Centre must work together as Team India to tackle the crisis, as they did during Covid 19.