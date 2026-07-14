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Home / India / West Bengal allotted over Rs 8,500 crore under VB-G RAM G till March 2027

West Bengal allotted over Rs 8,500 crore under VB-G RAM G till March 2027

The VB-G RAM G scheme is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders in West Bengal and supports the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Shivraj Chouhan. File photo
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said over Rs 8,500 crore would be provided to West Bengal under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) till March 31, 2027.

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Recalling his earlier visits to the state, he said development had once remained stalled in the state with central schemes failing to reach people effectively.

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“The Centre and the state government are now working in close coordination to transform West Bengal’s infrastructure landscape. Infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 82,000 crore are currently under implementation across sectors, including roads, highways, railways, metro rail and pipelines,” Chouhan said.

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The agriculture minister also announced an interim approval for one lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin for West Bengal.

He stated that due to heavy rains, beneficiary surveys could not be completed within the scheduled timeline. Accordingly, the deadline for the survey has been extended until August 15 to ensure that all eligible families are accurately identified and no deserving beneficiary is left out.

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Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, Chouhan said a package of Rs 245 crore has been given for women’s self-help groups in West Bengal.

“The package includes Rs 245 crore in bank credit and Rs 50 crore under the Community Investment Fund. Rural women across West Bengal are transforming household economies through savings, credit and micro-enterprises,” he said.

The agriculture minister also approved special projects for West Bengal’s major rice-growing regions to strengthen nutrition, value chains and processing infrastructure.

The initiatives will focus on nutritious rice varieties, maize seed production, storage, processing and value addition, enabling farmers to secure higher prices and more stable markets.

Chouhan said that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), state agricultural universities and agricultural scientists are jointly preparing a scientific agriculture roadmap for West Bengal.

“The roadmap will identify region-specific crop planning based on agro-climatic conditions, soil characteristics, water availability and local resources, while recommending appropriate technologies and value-chain models to maximise agricultural productivity.”

He also stated that efforts are under way to develop rice research institutions into Centres of Excellence, enabling West Bengal to emerge as a research-driven model in crops such as rice, potato and maize.

The VB-G RAM G scheme is expected to benefit around 2.56 crore job card holders in West Bengal and supports the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The scheme will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio. The Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved the central share of Rs 8,508 crore, while the state government has allocated Rs 5,672 crore.

Wage payments will be made via the DBT-SPARSH system, with non-wage payments processed through the SNA-SPARSH module. The expenditure structure will consist of 60 per cent wages and 40 per cent materials, with restrictions on labour-displacing machinery to maximise employment generation.

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