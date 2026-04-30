West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Over 91% voter turnout in high-stakes phase 2 Polling
TMC vs BJP battle intensifies in Bhabanipur as Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari face off amid sporadic violence and EVM glitches
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee, speaks to the media during phase 2 of the state Assembly elections in Kolkata on Wednesday. Image credit/PTI
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