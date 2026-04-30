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Home / India / West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Over 91% voter turnout in high-stakes phase 2 Polling

West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Over 91% voter turnout in high-stakes phase 2 Polling

TMC vs BJP battle intensifies in Bhabanipur as Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari face off amid sporadic violence and EVM glitches

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Pranay Sharma
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee, speaks to the media during phase 2 of the state Assembly elections in Kolkata on Wednesday. Image credit/PTI
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The West Bengal Assembly elections that generated much controversy and wide interest among observers ended after the second phase of polling was completed on Wednesday with over 91 per cent voter turnout.
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The polling was held amid sporadic violence, EVM malfunctioning and rising tension in Bhabanipur, where TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari were locked in a contest.

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However, the polling remained largely peaceful, especially in view of the violence-prone history of the Bengal elections. A strong contingent of a central police force and the state police manned the booths of the 142 constituencies that went to the polls on Wednesday.

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Mamata accused the central police force of excesses, pre-emptive arrest, harassment of TMC workers and creating panic among voters to disrupt peaceful polling.

In some Muslim-dominated constituencies, the central force went beyond its brief in imposing a dress code for voters by banning lungi-clad men from entering the booth and forcing them to change into pyjamas or trousers before they could cast their vote.

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The BJP leadership praised the Election Commission and the central force for conducting an unprecedented peaceful election in West Bengal.

The second phase of the elections was seen as a litmus test for Mamata as most constituencies in South Bengal that went to the polls were considered her stronghold.

The poll was spread over North 24 Parganas, South Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — all considered TMC strongholds.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata had won 123 seats, leaving just 18 for the BJP and one for the ISF.

The BJP was a much stronger force this time and the Chief Minister after her three-terms in office was also facing an anti-incumbency factor that posed a serious challenge for her.

If Mamata wins at least 70 seats of the 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase and maintains her control over 100 to 110 seats in the second phase, she can form the government. If she loses more seats in the first phase and manages less than 90 seats in the second phase, the BJP will surely form the government.

Apart from Mamata, a number of key members of her Cabinet were also seeking re-election in Wednesday’s poll — Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port, Aroop Biswas from Tollygunge, Shashi Panja from Shyampukur and Bratya Basu from Dum Dum.

However, the central focus of the second phase polling was on Bhabanipur. Mamata, considered a local by the people of the constituency, was present outside her party office since early morning to supervise the polling.

Her rival, Suvendu Adhikari, a hero-like figure in the BJP for having defeated Mamata in the 2021 Assembly elections in Nandigram, was also present with large supporters soon after Mamata’s arrival.

Tensions arose when BJP supporters chanted “Jai Sri Ram” slogans that were countered by TMC supporters, who outnumbered and outmatched them in vocal power by shouting “Jai Bangla”. Despite jostling between the rival groups, the situation was brought under control by senior police officers and the central police force present in the area.

If Mamata wins, she will be the only woman Chief Minister to achieve four consecutive victories. The BJP, too, can make history for being the first right-wing party to win West Bengal.

Though the voting is over , the next few days until May 4, when the counting of the votes begin, will be dominated by speculations and number crunching among pundits and local tea stall experts to predict the winner — Mamata’s TMC or the BJP?

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