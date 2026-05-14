West Bengal cracks down on illegal toll collection centres

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In an order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, dated May 12, all toll gates, drop gates and barricades functioning without government approval have been ordered to be shut down immediately.

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The directive comes just days after the formation of the new BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the state.

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The order directs district administrations to identify illegal toll collection points within their respective jurisdictions and take prompt action to remove them. The authorities have also been instructed to closely monitor their areas to prevent the emergence of similar unauthorised collection centres in the future.

The directive further mandates that all forms of fee, charge or levy collection at these unauthorised points must cease forthwith. The authorities have also been directed to take preventive measures to ensure that such structures are not re-established without due authorisation.

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In addition, the state government has ordered that a comprehensive list of all authorised toll collection points be compiled, including details of the agency responsible for collection and the duration of the respective tenders.

Officials have also been asked to prepare a consolidated report identifying both legal and illegal toll collection points and submit it to the Under Secretary by 12 noon on May 15.

During its election campaign, the BJP had strongly raised concerns over illegal toll collection practices in the state.

Moreover, the government has also made helmets compulsory for all, barring Sikhs, in the state.