West Bengal: Ex-TMC MLA Sanat Dey arrested in extortion, post-poll violence cases

Former TMC MLA Sanat Dey was arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district over allegations of extortion and post-poll violence, police said on Saturday.

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Dey, the former MLA of Naihati, was arrested on Friday night from Dattapukur, they said.

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He is accused of extortion, land grabbing and attacks on BJP workers following the 2021 assembly elections, they added.

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Dey had won the Naihati seat in a bypoll in 2024 after Partha Bhowmik vacated the seat on his election to the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency.

State Labour Minister Arjun Singh demanded stringent punishment for Dey, alleging that the people of Naihati would not forgive him for the "atrocities" he committed.