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Home / India / Land-grabbing case: West Bengal Govt seeks custodial interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee's aide

Land-grabbing case: West Bengal Govt seeks custodial interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee's aide

State tells Supreme Court Sumit Roy not cooperating in probe; top court extends arrest protection

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Personal Assistant (PA) Sumit Roy arrives to appear before the CID for questioning in connection with a government land fraud case, at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata. PTI file
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Accusing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant Sumit Roy of not cooperating in the ongoing probe into the Salboni land-grabbing case, the West Bengal Government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the police needed to interrogate him in custody.

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On August 3, the Calcutta High Court had rejected Roy's anticipatory bail plea. However, the top court, on August 6 stayed his arrest of Roy with a direction to him to cooperate fully with the investigation.

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On behalf of the West Bengal Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday urged a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana to withdraw the protection from arrest granted to Roy as he was consistently evading questions of investigators.

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Mehta submitted material collected so far by the police in a sealed cover to the Bench.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Roy vehemently opposed Mehta’s submissions, saying the accused has been appearing before the police as directed by the court and he had the right to maintain silence as guaranteed under the Constitution.

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“The Constitution also secures the right to arrest (of the probe agency),” Justice Bagchi said.

While extending its August 6 order staying Roy's arrest, the Bench said it will take up the matter after perusing the sealed cover report filed by the police.

Roy is facing allegations relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

“He should not be accompanied by any advocate or any other person. He shall remain available for any investigation from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm with the usual breaks. However, his arrest shall remain stayed...,” the Bench had said in its August 6 order.

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