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Home / India / West Bengal Govt will jail those who insult monks: Suvendu

West Bengal Govt will jail those who insult monks: Suvendu

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. ANI file
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would take strict action against those who insult monks, asserting that the political and cultural environment in the state had changed.Addressing a Bhagavad Gita recital programme organised by the Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, he said people should have no fear in following or promoting their faith.

“Recite and distribute the Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa without any hesitation. Chant Hare Krishna mantra, blow conches; there is nothing to be scared of. The winds have changed,” he said.

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The event saw around 11,000 people reciting the Bhagavad Gita in unison. Adhikari said his government would always protect the traditional Hindu cultural symbols and practices.

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“The government of tika, sikha, dhoti, tulsi has arrived. The government to protect ‘gaumata’ is here,” he said.

He further said the government would “imprison those who insult monks”, amid his recent emphasis on protecting religious and cultural traditions in West Bengal.

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The CM also appealed to people to remain united and vigilant against forces he accused of seeking to divide the country.

Referring to slogans demanding “Azadi” for Kashmir, he urged the gathering to remain alert against the “tukde-tukde gang”.

The remarks also come against the backdrop of a series of religious and cultural programmes in Kolkata, including Gita, Vedic and Hanuman Chalisa recitation events, which have increasingly featured prominently in his public addresses.

Blames Didi for SIR deletions

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari blamed former CM Mamata Banerjee for the deletion of 27 lakh names. He said neither the BJP nor the EC could be held responsible for the exclusions.

“Those who are unable to mentally accept the BJP's victory in Bengal are trying to spread confusion by clinging to a fabricated report,” he said.

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