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Home / India / West Bengal IPS officer shifted after Muslim greeting video sparks row

West Bengal IPS officer shifted after Muslim greeting video sparks row

Bushra Bano recently posted a video sharing her journey of becoming an IPS officer. Bano is seen greeting the viewers with ‘Assalam Alaikum’ before introducing herself.

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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A West Bengal-cadre IPS officer of the 2021 batch, Bushra Bano, has been transferred from her post as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur within weeks of taking charge, after a controversy arose over her addressing an inspirational video for civil service aspirants with ‘Assalam Alaikum’ and ‘Inshallah’ (God Willing).

On September 14, the state government transferred her as Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police. The notification claimed that the decision was taken in ‘public interest’.

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The controversy arose after Bano recently posted a video sharing her journey of becoming an IPS officer after pursuing a professional career in the Gulf. She had cracked the UPSC examination in 2021 and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS). In the video, which is available on social media, Bano is seen greeting the viewers with ‘Assalam Alaikum’ and then introduces herself.

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She is seen in the video sharing her preparation for the UPSC, and how the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), from where she completed her PhD, had helped her during her exam preparations.

However, some Right-wing groups objected to her using the abovementioned salutations, with one of them claiming to have filed a complaint with the West Bengal Home Secretary. In a post on X, a group commented, “A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication”.

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While these comments were posted on September 13, Bano’s transfer orders came on September 14, though they simply mentioned that the decision was taken in ‘public interest’.

A former government official told The Tribune although ‘public interest’ was a vague term, an officer should not be transferred simply on the ground that he/she has used a certain salutation.

Another officer, however, said that in Bano’s case, the decision could not be challenged as the order does not mention any specific reason behind her transfer.

The officer further said the IPS, along with the IAS and the Indian Forest Service (IFS), are the three All India Services (AIS), which come under the jurisdiction of both the Centre and states.

The Centre conducts the recruitment process for AIS through the UPSC and decides the terms and conditions for appointment and also allots states’ cadres to candidates selected for these services.

Once they join their respective state cadres, their transfers and postings and even promotions are decided by the respective state governments, to which they are attached. Only their removal or termination is decided by the Centre, the officer informed, adding that the UPSC’s concurrence was also needed in case of removal of an AIS officer.

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