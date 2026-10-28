West Bengal rape-murder accused killed in encounter, TMC demands judicial probe

A 23-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was killed in a police encounter on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident triggered a political row, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanding a judicial inquiry and the BJP backing the police action.

The police action was welcomed by the victim’s family members. According to the police, the accused allegedly snatched a service revolver from a police officer and opened fire during a crime scene reconstruction exercise in the Gaighata area, prompting the police to retaliate.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, TMC MP Saugata Roy termed it an “encounter killing” and called for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of the accused. Referring to the case, Roy said it was the second such incident after a similar encounter in Baruipur, alleging that the police were responsible for the developments. He said the state government must provide a clear explanation and demanded an inquiry.

Advertisement

Commenting separately on the Sarsuna incident, Roy described the situation as “absolutely appalling” and alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of RG Kar Medical college victim backed the police action, saying she supported the encounter. “As a mother, I understand that the mother of the girl is suffering, just as the mother of the boy is suffering,” she said, adding that the incident was a fitting punishment for the accused.