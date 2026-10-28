DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / West Bengal rape-murder accused killed in encounter, TMC demands judicial probe

West Bengal rape-murder accused killed in encounter, TMC demands judicial probe

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 23-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was killed in a police encounter on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident triggered a political row, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanding a judicial inquiry and the BJP backing the police action.

The police action was welcomed by the victim’s family members. According to the police, the accused allegedly snatched a service revolver from a police officer and opened fire during a crime scene reconstruction exercise in the Gaighata area, prompting the police to retaliate.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, TMC MP Saugata Roy termed it an “encounter killing” and called for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of the accused. Referring to the case, Roy said it was the second such incident after a similar encounter in Baruipur, alleging that the police were responsible for the developments. He said the state government must provide a clear explanation and demanded an inquiry.

Advertisement

Commenting separately on the Sarsuna incident, Roy described the situation as “absolutely appalling” and alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of RG Kar Medical college victim backed the police action, saying she supported the encounter. “As a mother, I understand that the mother of the girl is suffering, just as the mother of the boy is suffering,” she said, adding that the incident was a fitting punishment for the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts