 West Bengal & roots of India's electoral democracy : The Tribune India

  • India
  • West Bengal & roots of India’s electoral democracy

West Bengal & roots of India’s electoral democracy

First CEC Sukumar Sen, credited with conducting the first General Election, hailed from state

West Bengal & roots of India’s electoral democracy

Sukumar Sen and staff supervise ballot boxes during a mock election in 1951. Source: ECI publication: ‘Leap of Faith’



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 12

Often flagged for poll violence, West Bengal, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held four rallies on Sunday, has had an intricate bond with India’s electoral democracy. The eastern state, witnessing a fierce contest between ruling TMC, BJP and the Congress-Left combine in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, nurtured the roots of parliamentary democracy in the earliest stages after Independence.

Voting in progress during the 1952 General Election.

Proved the world wrong

  • Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner, assumed office as CEC on March 6, 1950, at a time when the world had little or no belief in India’s capacity to conduct poll
  • Sen faced multiple challenges, topmost being India’s 36.5 crore population that translated into an electorate size of 17.2 crore, besides poor national literacy rate of 16.6% and vastly complex terrains
  • The first General Election (1951-52) was held successfully. The overall voting percentage was 51.55 which, was considered by no means unsatisfactory, ECI records say

The importance founding fathers of the Constitution accorded to a parliamentary form of democracy and universal adult franchise was evident from early on.

Although the bulk of the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, provisions related to citizenship and establishment of the Election Commission came into force immediately with the adoption of the document on November 26, 1949, a day that has been marked as the Constitution Day since 2015.

The Election Commission was however formally instituted on January 25, 1950, with tasks cut out — conducting the world’s biggest democratic experiment of elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The responsibility of writing history fell on the shoulders of Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner. Sen, the first chief secretary of West Bengal, assumed office as CEC on March 6, 1950, at a time when the world had little or no belief in India’s capacity to conduct elections.

EC archives reveal multiple challenges Sen faced, topmost being — India’s 36.5 crore population which translated into an electorate size of 17.2 crore, poor national literacy rate of 16.6% and the vastly complex terrains.

Eventually, the first General Election (1951-52) were held together with state legislative assembly polls — a practice that lasted until the fourth General Election in 1967.

“To capture the votes of the entire electorate in the first General Election, 1,96,084 polling booths were set up with 27, 527 reserved for women; 24,73,850 ballot boxes were used; 600 million ballot papers were printed from 180 tonnes of paper costing more than Rs 10,77,401. Prior to elections, 29 parties demanded the status of a national party, which was granted to four — Indian National Congress, Praja Socialist Party, CPI and All India Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The overall voting percentage was 51.55% which was considered by no means unsatisfactory,” ECI records say.

The archives further reveal how after the success of the first General Election under Sen, India was flooded with queries from the Middle East, Africa and South America. Sen soon became chair of an International Commission to hold elections in Sudan, a British colony. “He spent 14 months in preparations and elections in Sudan, despite its 2 per cent literacy rate, were a success,” ECI archives say.

In 1954, when the civilian awards were instituted, Sukumar Sen received the Padma Bhushan for placing India on the terra firma of democracy, belying skeptics all over the world.

Sen had said at the time, “The EC has to function in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the statute law relating to elections. In matters not covered by these, it has unfettered discretion to take its own decisions and issue necessary directions.”

His words ring true today as India votes in the 18th General Election with 97 crore registered voters as against 17.2 crore in 1952.

