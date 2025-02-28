Western Command conducts large scale exercise to hone logistics capability

A large-scale military logistics exercise was conducted by Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station on Friday to validate its operational readiness and coordination capabilities.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, chaired the exercise and called for a discussion on transformation of army logistics in light of the country’s infrastructural development and the infusion of new technology.

He stressed the definitive need for revising the logistic architecture based on evolving operational requirements and said that deliberate studies on these aspects need to be undertaken and implemented in a timely and phased manner.

Director-General level senior military officers heading different logistic verticals at Army Headquarters also presented their perspective on futuristic war logistic concepts and briefed the participants on various actions being taken to improve the logistic efficacy at the national level.

The exercise, designed to test and enhance the efficiency of the existing operational logistic chain, underscored the military’s preparedness to respond to dynamic challenges on the western front in diverse scenarios.

The exercise involved multiple stakeholders working in tandem to respond to simulated real-time operational scenarios. Key components included rapid deployment of equipment, transportation of essential supplies, and seamless communication across different Army Commands responsible for the western theatre.