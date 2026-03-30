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Home / India / Western disturbance brings rains, hailstorms to India; temperatures dip

Western disturbance brings rains, hailstorms to India; temperatures dip

Isolated heavy falls expected over northeast India on March 31 and April 1, and Kerala from March 31 to April 1

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:38 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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A commuter passes by on a cycle as rain lashes in various parts of Pune, Maharashtra, on Monday. Photo: PTI
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Western disturbance brings rains and hailstorms to several parts of India, with temperatures dipping. Rainfall and snowfall will continue on April 4, says India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds likely over northeast and east India. Isolated heavy falls expected over northeast India on March 31 and April 1, and Kerala from March 31 to April 1.

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The lowest temperature of 15 degrees Celsius was observed in Gurdaspur, Punjab while the highest — 41.4 degrees Celsius in Akola, Maharashtra.

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Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Tripura and Kerala; hailstorms in Haryana, West Madhya Pradesh, and Central Maharashtra.

The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is expected to decrease by up to 3 degrees Celsius in some places by April 2. This dip in temperature is influenced by cloud formation and localised weather changes.

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Advisory for farmers

Jammu and Kashmir: Drain excess water from wheat, gram, mustard and vegetable fields.

Sub Himalayan West Bengal: Ensure drainage; shift harvested produce to safe places.

Arunachal Pradesh: Harvest cabbage, pea, mustard; maintain drainage channels.

Assam: Drain excess water from crop fields.

Meghalaya: Ensure drainage in summer vegetable crops; protect young seedlings.

Tripura: Drain excess water from low-lying areas.

Kerala: Drain excess water from crop fields and orchards.

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