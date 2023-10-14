Wet spell likely over northwest till October 17

Our Correspondent

New Delhi, October 13

An intense western disturbance is expected to bring widespread rain to northwest India and some parts of central India over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

This is the first intense western disturbance of the season and would lead to heavy rainfall/ snowfall in parts of J&K and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said.

Widespread rain is expected over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over central Pakistan and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. This system is likely to intensify further with the possibility of merger of a fresh western disturbance on October 15, the IMD said

The system will influence northwest and central India from Friday night to October 17. It is likely to receive moisture from the Arabian Sea. As a result, the rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to increase over northwest India during the same period, it said.

Dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas are likely to prevail over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels after the passage of western disturbance. PTI

Postpone harvesting

Jammu: The weatherman has predicted widespread rain and snow in J&K for four days beginning Saturday. It is likely to affect the vehicular movement. The Meteorological Department of J&K, in an official statement, has advised farmers to postpone harvesting till October 18.