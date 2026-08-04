WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan, aide cleared in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers on the grounds of lack of evidence and contradictory testimonies of witnesses.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts also acquitted former WFI Secretary Vinod Tomar in the high-profile case dating back to 2023.

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Brij Bhushan, who is a former BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, and Tomar were present in the court when the verdict was pronounced in in-camera proceedings.

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The allegations that shook the sporting world surfaced when women wrestlers protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing then WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan said the court had acquitted him and Tomar. “I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and my supporters,” he said as he emerged from the courtroom.

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World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, who was among the complainants, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in.

Case that shook nation Jan 18, 2023: Women wrestlers begin protest at Jantar Mantar, demand Brij Bhushan’s arrest Apr 25: SC notice to Delhi Police Apr 28: Delhi Police register two FIRs against duo, but one filed by a minor closed subsequently June 15: Police file chargesheet July 20: Both get regular bail May 21, 2024: Charges framed June 1: Trial begins against duo July 2, 2026: Court reserves order Aug 3: Court acquits both Brij Bhushan and his aide Tomar

Phogat and Punia posted a similar statement on their X handles and said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to appeal against the decision. “We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan,” according to the statement.

The arguments in the case had concluded on July 2, following which the court reserved its order. The case, which surfaced in January 2023, saw 127 hearings over a span of 1,133 days.

The Supreme Court had taken note of the plea of the wrestlers, following which the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan. A 1,500-page chargesheet was filed in June 2023, which invoked provisions under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A separate FIR lodged by a minor wrestler was later closed following a police investigation.

Several opposition leaders attacked the ruling BJP over the acquittal, alleging that empowerment of youth and women was just “lip service” for its government.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “On one hand they say that they are with the youth, there is talk of women’s empowerment and women’s reservation, and on the other hand there is this.”