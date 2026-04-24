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Home / India / 'What I said was wrong': BJP's Ram Madhav retracts remarks on oil imports made in US

'What I said was wrong': BJP's Ram Madhav retracts remarks on oil imports made in US

Madhav issued a clarification, acknowledging that his statements were incorrect

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav. File
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Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has issued a public apology after making factually incorrect remarks on India’s oil import policy and trade stance during a panel discussion in Washington DC.

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Speaking at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference on “New Paths Forward for US-India Relations”, Madhav had questioned India’s critics by suggesting that New Delhi had agreed to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia and had accepted a 50 per cent tariff without protest.

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“India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia despite so much criticism from our opposition. India agreed to a 50% tariff without saying too much. So where exactly is India not doing enough to work with America?” he said during the discussion.

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However, shortly after the remarks drew attention, Madhav issued a clarification, acknowledging that his statements were incorrect.

“What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 per cent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to the other panellist, but it was factually incorrect. My apologies,” he said.

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The episode comes at a time when India’s energy security strategy -- particularly its continued purchase of discounted Russian crude amid Western sanctions -- remains under global scrutiny. New Delhi has consistently maintained that its decisions are guided by national interest and market dynamics.

Madhav was part of a panel that included former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and South Asia expert Elizabeth Threlkeld. The discussion focused on evolving strategic, economic and geopolitical dimensions of the India-US partnership.

His swift retraction has been seen as an attempt to correct the record amid heightened sensitivity around India’s foreign policy positioning, especially on energy imports and trade negotiations with the United States.

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