What is The Resistance Front, designated by US as 'terrorist' group?

The US government has designated The Resistance Front, also known as the Kashmir Resistance, as a "foreign terrorist organization” following an April 22 Islamist militant attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Advertisement

The group initially took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam before denying it days later.

Following are some facts about the group.

Advertisement

What is TRF?

The TRF emerged in 2019 and is considered an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a Delhi-based think tank.

Advertisement

Indian security officials said TRF uses the name Kashmir Resistance on social media and online forums, where it claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack in Indian Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States, is the Islamist group accused of plotting attacks in India and in the West, including the three-day assault on Mumbai in November 2008.

"This is basically a front of the LeT. These are groups which have been created over the last years, particularly when Pakistan was under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force and they were trying to create a pattern of denial that they were involved in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," said Ajai Sahni, head of the South Asia Terrorism Portal.

How has the probe advanced?

On June 22, India's anti-terror National Investigation Agency said it had arrested two men who harboured three militants involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The agency said in a statement that the arrested men had revealed the identities of the attackers, and confirmed they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

What has the group done?

The group has not previously had any large incidents attributed to it, according to Sahni.

"All TRF operations are essentially LeT operations. There will be some measure of operational freedom as to where they hit on the ground, but the sanction would have come from the LeT," Sahni said.

What does India say about TRF?

India's interior ministry told Parliament in 2023 that the group had been involved in the planning of killings of security force personnel and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The group also co-ordinated the recruitment of militants and the smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the border, the ministry said.

Intelligence officials told Reuters that TRF had also been issuing online threats against pro-India groups for the past two years.

What does Pakistan say?

Pakistan has denied that it supports and funds militants in Kashmir, saying it offers only moral and diplomatic support.