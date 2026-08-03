What judges say in court not personal views, remarks often meant to test arguments: CJI

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has said judges leave behind their personal beliefs when they take the Bench, asserting that “what is said in court is neither an expression of a judge’s private opinion nor necessarily an indication of the final judicial view”.

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Ahead of his interaction with representatives of lawyers from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over issues relating to the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) scheme, the CJI spoke about the philosophy of judging, the significance of courtroom exchanges and the need for dialogue in resolving differences.

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Justice Surya Kant said that judges exercise “complete impersonality” while hearing and deciding cases. The only guiding factors, he said, are the Constitution and the laws.

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Explaining the judicial process, the CJI said courtroom observations should not be read as personal opinions of the judge. Nor should every remark be construed as reflecting the court’s eventual conclusion.

According to him, judges often put questions, make tentative observations or advance propositions only to invite a response, test the strength of an argument or obtain further clarity. “It is part of the courtroom craft,” he said, explaining that judges sometimes say things because the judicial process requires rival viewpoints to be fully explored before a conclusion is reached.

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The CJI said the judicial process was one of inquiry before adjudication. He said courts ultimately speak through their signed judgments and orders, while oral exchanges during hearings were intended to probe issues, test competing submissions and enable the court to arrive at a reasoned conclusion.

The CJI said even a sentence, a phrase or a single word lifted from the course of a hearing and read in isolation could create an impression entirely different from what was intended. Court proceedings, the CJI said, had to be appreciated in their full factual and legal context.