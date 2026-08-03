DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / What judges say in court not personal views, remarks often meant to test arguments: CJI

What judges say in court not personal views, remarks often meant to test arguments: CJI

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:36 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Judge gavel and scale in court. Library with lot of books in background
Advertisement

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has said judges leave behind their personal beliefs when they take the Bench, asserting that “what is said in court is neither an expression of a judge’s private opinion nor necessarily an indication of the final judicial view”.

Advertisement

Ahead of his interaction with representatives of lawyers from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over issues relating to the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) scheme, the CJI spoke about the philosophy of judging, the significance of courtroom exchanges and the need for dialogue in resolving differences.

Advertisement

Justice Surya Kant said that judges exercise “complete impersonality” while hearing and deciding cases. The only guiding factors, he said, are the Constitution and the laws.

Advertisement

Explaining the judicial process, the CJI said courtroom observations should not be read as personal opinions of the judge. Nor should every remark be construed as reflecting the court’s eventual conclusion.

According to him, judges often put questions, make tentative observations or advance propositions only to invite a response, test the strength of an argument or obtain further clarity. “It is part of the courtroom craft,” he said, explaining that judges sometimes say things because the judicial process requires rival viewpoints to be fully explored before a conclusion is reached.

Advertisement

The CJI said the judicial process was one of inquiry before adjudication. He said courts ultimately speak through their signed judgments and orders, while oral exchanges during hearings were intended to probe issues, test competing submissions and enable the court to arrive at a reasoned conclusion.

The CJI said even a sentence, a phrase or a single word lifted from the course of a hearing and read in isolation could create an impression entirely different from what was intended. Court proceedings, the CJI said, had to be appreciated in their full factual and legal context.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts