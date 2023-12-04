What Telangana Assembly results mean for BJP, Congress

Tribune Web Desk

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party may have missed a hat-trick in Telangana by a difference of just around 2 per cent but then that’s how it works in electoral politics. Eventually it is the number of seats that matter.

However, a fact also is that the challenger Congress’ 64 seats came with a vote share of 39.40 per cent.

The ruling BRS in comparison polled 37.35 per cent votes in the elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

When compared to 2018, the BRS lost almost 10 per cent vote share of which a substantial gain also appears to have gone to the BJP which got around 14 per cent (13. 90 per cent) votes in the key southern state.

All these factors will play a major role in designing strategies in the Lok Sabha elections.

The grand old party, which otherwise drew a blank in the Hindi heartland states, ended the 10-year rule of KCR and BRS riding on factors like anti-incumbency, BJP’s shortcomings (including removal of Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay) and promises.

Eying a third term in the state he had been ruling since 2014, KCR’s BRS won 39 seats. The BJP won 8 seats, the AIMIM 7 seats and the CPI one seat.

Though the BJP increased its tally from three in the last Assembly to eight, it suffered a setback with key leaders, including two sitting MLAs and three MPs, losing elections.

Hindi heartland versus South India

While the 3-1 results on Sunday once again underlined and reiterated the supremacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party in the Hindi heartland, Telangana results showed that it still has some way to go in southern states, especially Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The results certainly did spark a north-south storm on social media.

For Congress, Telangana is its second successive win in the South and a major bright spark amid a below-par performance in Hindi heartland states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress state chief Revanth Reddy is being given a major credit for the Congress’ victory and according to observers both Karnataka and Telangana proved the strength of Congress leaders in southern states.

Telangana has also revived hopes in Congress leaders in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, BJP has major hopes from Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, the saffron party won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and 4 of 17 seats in Telangana.

130 seats in the South

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and UT Puducherry together contribute 130 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha.

There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Telangana, 28 in Karnataka, and one in Puducherry — a big chunk for any political party eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

