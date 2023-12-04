 What Telangana Assembly results mean for BJP, Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • What Telangana Assembly results mean for BJP, Congress
Explainer

What Telangana Assembly results mean for BJP, Congress

A difference of just 2 per cent vote share cost BRS and KCR hat-trick in key southern state

What Telangana Assembly results mean for BJP, Congress

The grand old party, which otherwise drew a blank in the Hindi heartland states, ended the 10-year rule of BRS riding on factors like anti-incumbency and BJP’s shortcomings. PTI photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 4

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party may have missed a hat-trick in Telangana by a difference of just around 2 per cent but then that’s how it works in electoral politics. Eventually it is the number of seats that matter. 

However, a fact also is that the challenger Congress’ 64 seats came with a vote share of 39.40 per cent.

The ruling BRS in comparison polled 37.35 per cent votes in the elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

When compared to 2018, the BRS lost almost 10 per cent vote share of which a substantial gain also appears to have gone to the BJP which got around 14 per cent (13. 90 per cent) votes in the key southern state.

All these factors will play a major role in designing strategies in the Lok Sabha elections.

The grand old party, which otherwise drew a blank in the Hindi heartland states, ended the 10-year rule of KCR and BRS riding on factors like anti-incumbency, BJP’s shortcomings (including removal of Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay) and promises.

Eying a third term in the state he had been ruling since 2014, KCR’s BRS won 39 seats. The BJP won 8 seats, the AIMIM 7 seats and the CPI one seat.

Though the BJP increased its tally from three in the last Assembly to eight, it suffered a setback with key leaders, including two sitting MLAs and three MPs, losing elections.

Hindi heartland versus South India

While the 3-1 results on Sunday once again underlined and reiterated the supremacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party in the Hindi heartland, Telangana results showed that it still has some way to go in southern states, especially Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The results certainly did spark a north-south storm on social media.

For Congress, Telangana is its second successive win in the South and a major bright spark amid a below-par performance in Hindi heartland states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress state chief Revanth Reddy is being given a major credit for the Congress’ victory and according to observers both Karnataka and Telangana proved the strength of Congress leaders in southern states.

Telangana has also revived hopes in Congress leaders in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.  

Meanwhile, BJP has major hopes from Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, the saffron party won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and 4 of 17 seats in Telangana. 

130 seats in the South

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and UT Puducherry together contribute 130 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha. 

There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Telangana, 28 in Karnataka, and one in Puducherry — a big chunk for any political party eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Trending

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

5
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

10
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded

Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Punjab MP was suspended on August 11


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally