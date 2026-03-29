Whatever flags we carry, we are citizens of earth, says Astronaut Shukla as he shares video of ‘space cake’

Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Sunday posted a 7 seconds video of a ‘space cake’ which he relished with crewmates during Axiom 4 mission in 2025, on social media. He also reiterated that no matter whatever flags the astronauts carry, looking at Earth gives the feeling of oneness.

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He said that though he possesses many admirable qualities, baking, whether on Earth or in orbit, is decidedly not among them.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan.shux)

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“Fortunately, my crewmates aboard the station were far more gifted in that department. One evening, during a rare lull in our tightly packed schedules, we gathered for a small celebration. What emerged from that gathering was nothing short of astonishing: a cake. Not a metaphorical one, not a rehydrated approximation, but a real, honest-to-goodness cake that managed to defy both expectation and gravity,” Shukla said.

The ingredients of the cake were bread, condensed milk, dried fruits, and a touch of jam. “I can say without hesitation that it was the finest “space cake” I’ve ever had, and perhaps the most memorable,” he said, adding that such moments were precious.

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“In between experiments and responsibilities, we carved out time to come together, astronauts from different corners of the world, sharing food, laughter, and stories while orbiting Earth at 7.6 kilometers per second. Up there, looking down at our planet without borders, it becomes beautifully clear: whatever flags we carry, we are, all of us, citizens of Earth,” Shukla said.