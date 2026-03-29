icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Whatever flags we carry, we are citizens of earth, says Astronaut Shukla as he shares video of ‘space cake’

Whatever flags we carry, we are citizens of earth, says Astronaut Shukla as he shares video of ‘space cake’

The ingredients of the cake were bread, condensed milk, dried fruits, and a touch of jam

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:00 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A video grab (Credit: Instagram/@gagan.shux)
Advertisement

Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Sunday posted a 7 seconds video of a ‘space cake’ which he relished with crewmates during Axiom 4 mission in 2025, on social media. He also reiterated that no matter whatever flags the astronauts carry, looking at Earth gives the feeling of oneness.

Advertisement

He said that though he possesses many admirable qualities, baking, whether on Earth or in orbit, is decidedly not among them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fortunately, my crewmates aboard the station were far more gifted in that department. One evening, during a rare lull in our tightly packed schedules, we gathered for a small celebration. What emerged from that gathering was nothing short of astonishing: a cake. Not a metaphorical one, not a rehydrated approximation, but a real, honest-to-goodness cake that managed to defy both expectation and gravity,” Shukla said.

The ingredients of the cake were bread, condensed milk, dried fruits, and a touch of jam. “I can say without hesitation that it was the finest “space cake” I’ve ever had, and perhaps the most memorable,” he said, adding that such moments were precious.

Advertisement

“In between experiments and responsibilities, we carved out time to come together, astronauts from different corners of the world, sharing food, laughter, and stories while orbiting Earth at 7.6 kilometers per second. Up there, looking down at our planet without borders, it becomes beautifully clear: whatever flags we carry, we are, all of us, citizens of Earth,” Shukla said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts