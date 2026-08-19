What’s behind Smriti’s entry, Malviya’s exit in BJP rejig

Two developments stood out in BJP president Nitin Nabin’s organisational revamp announced yesterday: the return of former Union Minister Smriti Irani to mainstream politics and the exit of the party’s high-profile social media cell chief, Amit Malviya.

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Both developments triggered intense speculation as to the factors behind the restructuring. Sources said the return of Irani was anticipated in view of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections and a growing saffron push for expanded women’s representation in leadership roles. In the new team of nine BJP general secretaries, Smriti Irani is the only woman, although among 13 vice presidents of the party, there are six women.

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Smriti, known for her combative style and organisational depth, had been awaiting rehabilitation for a long time and had even returned to TV acting in the intereggnum. PM Narendra Modi had dropped her from the union cabinet after she lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election to Congress’ Kishori lal Sharma in UP’s Amethi.

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Irani has however continued to be active in the state and discharged a series of organisational roles the party gave her while she was out in the cold and sidelined.

Irani’s return has further fuelled talks of whether she will contest assembly elections next year since there is much time left until the 2029 general elections.

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Malviya’s exit drew many eyeballs with the opposition framing it as a punishment in the wake of Malviya’s social media posts on the Cockroach Janta Party led student protests in the national capital.

Party insiders, however, maintain that Malviya had himself sought relief from the role on two occasions in the past.

"He has helmed the IT and social media cell for a long 11 years and had urged the party leadership to consider his replacement twice in the past. His exit should not be read as a punishment. He played an important role in BJP's West Bengal win as party's co in charge in the state," said a BJP leader adding that Malviya's future role was being worked out.

Malviya's social media image is one of a belligerent spokesperson with a strong presence and counter attack abilities. His primary presence has however been on X.

Malviya has been replaced by Chhattisgarh BJP social media chief Deepak Mhaskey who has vowed to focus on insta reels, which GenZ use as the principal medium of communication and mobilisation as seen in the Jantar Mantar protests.