What's keeping Shubhanshu Shukla busy in space – studying muscle loss, algae strains, filming crew activities

What’s keeping Shubhanshu Shukla busy in space – studying muscle loss, algae strains, filming crew activities

The four-member crew of the Axiom-4 mission has a science-packed schedule, which includes conducting experiments and studies that would help increase knowledge of space and boost the space research programmes of their countries
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (center) with members of the Axiom-4 crew onboard the International Space Station. Pic: Axiom Space
Four days after boarding the International Space Station (ISS) about 415 km above the Earth, the four-member crew of the Axiom-4 mission, including an Indian astronaut, is experiencing a science-packed schedule, performing experiments and studies that would help increase knowledge of space and boost the space research programmes of their countries.

From biomedical experiments to advanced technology demonstrations, 60 experiments are to be performed by the crew during their fortnight-long stay on the ISS. Launched onboard a Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, the Dragon C-213 spacecraft, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, had docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

The next day, Shux spent time in the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) working on the Myogenesis experiment. This study aims to uncover the biological pathways behind skeletal muscle degradation in space — a major challenge for astronauts. By identifying these mechanisms, researchers hope to develop targeted therapies that could not only protect space travellers but also aid people suffering from muscle-degenerative diseases on Earth.

June 29 saw Shux engaged in the space microalgae experiment, deploying sample bags and capturing images of the algae strains. These tiny organisms could play a big role in the future of space exploration, offering a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for long-duration missions.

Shukla also filmed a video targeted at Indian students, discussing how the digestion system adapts to space. He also joined other members filming crew activities for the Astronaut Mental Health study.

Axiom Space said that the crew also collected data for the Neuro Motion VR project, where astronauts don virtual reality headsets and perform attention-based tasks while their brain activity is monitored using functional near-infrared spectroscopy. This research explores how microgravity affects cognitive and motor functions, which could provide valuable insight for future deep space missions.

Data was also gathered for the Telemetric Health AI study, which integrates biometric data with mission analytics to better understand impacts of spaceflight. By applying advanced data science techniques, this project could lead to smarter, real-time health monitoring — both on orbit and on Earth.

Shukla’s research agenda includes investigating physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity, studying growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity as compared to that on Earth and comparing growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyano-bacteria strains in microgravity.

Also on his schedule are identifying pathways of skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploring therapies, examining spaceflight impacts on six crop seed varieties, investigating the impacts of spaceflight on germination and growth of crop seeds and identifying molecular mechanisms of resilience in extreme environments. His experience in manned space flight would be an important element in the research, planning and execution of the programme.

