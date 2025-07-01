What’s keeping Shubhanshu Shukla busy in space – studying muscle loss, algae strains, filming crew activities

Four days after boarding the International Space Station (ISS) about 415 km above the Earth, the four-member crew of the Axiom-4 mission, including an Indian astronaut, is experiencing a science-packed schedule, performing experiments and studies that would help increase knowledge of space and boost the space research programmes of their countries.

Behaviour of cancer cells in microgravity, understanding effects of radiation on the human body in space, development of microgreens in space, contribution of microgravity to muscle loss, effects of spaceflight on cardiovascular and balance systems, developing a brain-computer interface and tracking radiation and environmental conditions are among studies that the crew have been carrying out over the past three days, according to information posted by Axiom Space and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

From biomedical experiments to advanced technology demonstrations, 60 experiments are to be performed by the crew during their fortnight-long stay on the ISS. Launched onboard a Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, the Dragon C-213 spacecraft, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, had docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

June 27 was the first full day for the crew on the ISS when they continued adjusting to life in microgravity and focused on integration with the resident Expedition-73 crew and completed training on handover protocols and emergency procedures. They also transferred high-priority cargo and emergency equipment between the Dragon and the ISS and initiated the set-up for several experiments and research studies.

The next day, Shux spent time in the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) working on the Myogenesis experiment. This study aims to uncover the biological pathways behind skeletal muscle degradation in space — a major challenge for astronauts. By identifying these mechanisms, researchers hope to develop targeted therapies that could not only protect space travellers but also aid people suffering from muscle-degenerative diseases on Earth.

June 29 saw Shux engaged in the space microalgae experiment, deploying sample bags and capturing images of the algae strains. These tiny organisms could play a big role in the future of space exploration, offering a sustainable, nutrient-rich food source for long-duration missions.

Yesterday, Shux was back in the LSG for myogenesis studies which could lead to targeted therapies to prevent atrophy during long-duration spaceflight. These insights may also translate to improved treatments for muscle-wasting conditions on Earth, including those linked to aging and immobility.

Shukla also filmed a video targeted at Indian students, discussing how the digestion system adapts to space. He also joined other members filming crew activities for the Astronaut Mental Health study.

Axiom Space said that the crew also collected data for the Neuro Motion VR project, where astronauts don virtual reality headsets and perform attention-based tasks while their brain activity is monitored using functional near-infrared spectroscopy. This research explores how microgravity affects cognitive and motor functions, which could provide valuable insight for future deep space missions.

Data was also gathered for the Telemetric Health AI study, which integrates biometric data with mission analytics to better understand impacts of spaceflight. By applying advanced data science techniques, this project could lead to smarter, real-time health monitoring — both on orbit and on Earth.

In addition, the crew initiated the Cerebral Hemodynamics study, using ultrasound technology. This research explores how blood circulates in the brain under microgravity conditions. The findings could improve the understanding of cardiovascular adaptation in space and inform medical diagnostics and treatments for conditions like stroke and hypertension on Earth, Axiom Space said.

Shukla’s research agenda includes investigating physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity, studying growth, metabolism and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity as compared to that on Earth and comparing growth, cellular responses and biochemistry of two cyano-bacteria strains in microgravity.

Also on his schedule are identifying pathways of skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and exploring therapies, examining spaceflight impacts on six crop seed varieties, investigating the impacts of spaceflight on germination and growth of crop seeds and identifying molecular mechanisms of resilience in extreme environments. His experience in manned space flight would be an important element in the research, planning and execution of the programme.