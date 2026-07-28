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Home / India / WhatsApp launches browser-based calling; introduces call transfer, waiting room features

WhatsApp launches browser-based calling; introduces call transfer, waiting room features

The feature is part of a suite of updates aimed at improving cross-device functionality

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday launched web-based calling, allowing users to make and receive audio and video calls directly from their browsers without the need to download a desktop application.

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The feature is part of a suite of updates aimed at improving cross-device functionality.

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According to a WhatsApp blog post, the new web calling feature supports both one-on-one and group calls and includes access to screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated calls tab for history and favourites.

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"Whether you're a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you're already on," the blog stated.

In addition to web calling, WhatsApp introduced a 'call transfer' feature. This allows users to move an active group call between devices -- such as from a mobile phone to a desktop -- seamlessly without having to disconnect and rejoin.

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To enhance security and management of group interactions, the platform has also debuted a 'waiting room' feature. When a call link is created with the "require approval to join" setting enabled, participants will be held in a virtual waiting area until the host grants them entry.

The update also includes two technical enhancements designed to improve call quality. The first, dubbed 'QuickHD', is engineered to provide high-definition video immediately from the very beginning of a call.

The 'noise suppression' feature enhances audio clarity, removing background noise to ensure that a user's voice remains clear even when calling from loud or busy environments. WhatsApp stated that these features are being rolled out gradually.

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