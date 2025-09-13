DT
Wheel falls off after take-off, plane lands safely

Wheel falls off after take-off, plane lands safely

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
A SpiceJet aircraft from Kandla was forced to make an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Friday after an outer wheel of the plane was found at the runway after take-off, an official said.

The flight made an emergency landing at 3:51 p.m and a full emergency was declared as a precaution. Airport officials confirmed the aircraft landed safely on Runway 27 and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident. Normal operations resumed shortly after.

The airline official disclosed that an outer wheel of the Q400 aircraft had been found on the runway at Kandla after take-off. “The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A CSMIA spokesperson said standard protocols were followed and the situation was contained without disruption to other services. Sources told The Tribune that the Q400, a 78-seater aircraft, had six tyres and the rear right-side tyre was worn out. Meanwhile, the DGCA inspected the aircraft, and the airline has also submitted a report.

