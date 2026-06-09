When global unemployment is projected to remain stable at 4.9%, employment alone is not enough: Boji Surendran

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Organising Secretary Boji Surendran on Tuesday said the persistence of global job gaps affecting more than 400 million people serves as a stark reminder that employment alone is not enough.

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Addressing a plenary session of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Surendran said the international community must focus equally on creating quality jobs that ensure decent wages, social protection, occupational safety and opportunities for skill development.

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“At a time when global unemployment is projected to remain stable at 4.9 per cent, the persistence of global job gaps affecting more than 400 million people serves as a stark reminder that employment alone is not enough,” he said.

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The trade union leader said the ongoing tensions and conflicts in West Asia were causing serious concern among workers worldwide. He noted that for countries such as India, these developments affect labour mobility, overseas employment opportunities, remittance flows, supply chains and the sustainability of micro, small and medium enterprises.

“In a conflict-ridden world, we recognise the increasing role of trade unions in promoting peaceful dialogue, policy interventions, deliberating durable solutions and building confidence among people,” he told the international gathering.

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Surendran said the BMS appreciated the leadership of ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo and welcomed his report, ‘A Moment of Choice: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Decent Work’.

He emphasised that the basic approach towards technology should be that artificial intelligence and new technologies assist human beings rather than replace them.

“The principle of fair treatment, dignity and respect must extend to every category of worker, including those engaged in the rapidly expanding platform and gig economy. In this context, we appreciate the efforts of the Government of India and several state governments in extending social security protections to gig and platform workers. These measures represent important steps towards ensuring that no worker is left behind in the digital economy,” he added.

Referring to Gilbert F. Houngbo’s guiding principle, Surendran reiterated that “Labour is not a commodity”.

He also highlighted labour migration, both internal and cross-border, as a major global concern.

“Migrant workers frequently face vulnerabilities arising from insecure employment arrangements, inadequate social protection and weak enforcement mechanisms. Ensuring decent work, safe migration, portability of benefits and equal treatment remains a collective responsibility of governments, employers and workers’ organisations worldwide,” he added.