When Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s memory bridged political divides in Parliament

It is rare to see bonhomie in politics, but there are moments when boundaries melt and people come together for larger causes.

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One such moment came in 2002 when the entire government and Opposition leadership of the country came together to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

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Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Home Minister LK Advani, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Manmohan Singh came together on one platform for the unveiling of a 32-ft-high equestrian statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh near Gate No. 9 of the Indian Parliament.

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The occasion was recalled today by Rajya Sabha BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney as he paid tributes to Sher-e-Punjab on his death anniversary.

Sahney remembered that the statue was donated in 2002 by the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Trust, of which he was the general secretary.

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"On the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, we pay heartfelt tribute to the visionary founder of the Sikh Empire. A fearless warrior and an exemplary statesman, he ruled with justice, secular values and respect for all faiths. His kingdom stood as a shining example of inclusive governance, where every community lived with dignity and harmony. His legacy continues to inspire generations," Sahney said as the Punjab BJP vows to usher Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Sarkar-e-Khalsa in Punjab.

Sahney said the trust had donated Maharaja Ranjit Singh's equestrian statue to the Parliament, and it was unveiled by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I still carry the golden memory of that day when all leaders across parties stood in one frame to pay flowing tributes to the great founder of the Sikh empire," Sahney said.