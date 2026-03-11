‘When Parliament sits, PM travels’: Congress questions Modi’s foreign trips during sessions

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a large number of foreign visits undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have coincided with sessions of the Parliament, questioning the timing of the trips and accusing the government of avoiding accountability before the legislature.

In a post on X, the Congress wrote in Hindi, “Jab-jab Sansad chalti hai, Modi videsh bhaag jaate hain,” alleging that the Prime Minister frequently travels abroad when the Parliament is in session.

The party also shared a graphic in the tweet listing several overseas visits made by PM Modi during different parliamentary sessions since 2014. According to the list shared by the Congress, many of these trips took place during the Budget, Monsoon or Winter sessions of the Parliament.

Among the visits cited by the party were Modi’s trip to Nepal during the Monsoon session in August 2014 and his visits to Seychelles, Mauritius and Sri Lanka in March 2015 when the Budget session was underway. The Congress also referred to the Prime Minister’s visit to France during the Winter session in November-December 2015 and his trip to the United Kingdom during the same session in November 2015.

The graphic further mentioned visits to Belgium, the US and Saudi Arabia in March-April 2016 during the Budget session, as well as tours to Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa in July 2018 when the Monsoon session was in progress. It also listed Modi’s visit to Japan in June 2019 during the Budget session and the “Namaste Trump” event in the US in February 2020.

The Congress claimed that similar instances have continued in recent years as well. It pointed to the Prime Minister’s visit to France and the US in February 2025 during the Budget session and his trip to Mauritius in March 2025 during the same session.

It also cited a July 2025 tour of the UK and Maldives during the Monsoon session and visits to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman in December 2025 during the Winter session.

The party further highlighted Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, which also coincided with the Budget session of the Parliament.